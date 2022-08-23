Local

Gold Star Family speaks out prior to one year anniversary of son’s death in Afghanistan bombing

LOGANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — It has been exactly one year since Coral Briseno spoke to her son, Humberto Sanchez, just three days later he was killed in a bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan during our military’s last days in the country.

“Not going to cry. I said I was not going to cry,” Briseno said. “I don’t know. It’s just so weird. You’re just on your phone and then you get something that is from his friends, like a picture.”

She said talking about her son is difficult, but ultimately she decided to talk to News 8 because she wants her son’s legacy to be remembered.

“When he joined the marines, he always said ‘I just want to make you proud,’” she said. “Why? Because he wants me to have something. He wants me to feel proud of him.”

Briseno was a victim of domestic violence for ten years. She left in order to protect her children.

“I just felt I have to protect him, but at the same time he was my protector because no matter what, no matter where he was, he always, always wanted to make sure I was ok,” Briseno said.

She said her son was more than just a protector. He was an incredibly kind man and knowing this about her son, she said it is hard to accept his death was preventable.

“It could have been handled better,” Briseno said.

She said now it is important that she remembers what her son left behind.

“I always say my job now that my son passed is the legacy that he left. I have to keep it going,” Briseno said.

Briseno tells News 8 the headstone on her son’s grave is just temporary. They plan to have a larger monument installed this fall to honor him.

“I probably never realized until the end when I had all these stories from people I didn’t even know, and they just contact me and say ‘Hey look, your son was always there for me when this happened’ or ‘Your son was always making sure that I was safe,’” Briseno said.

She said it is important to her they continue to honor him because he always lived life to the fullest.