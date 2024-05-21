High winds topple transmission towers, take down trees in La Porte Co.

LA PORTE, Ind. (WISH) — Residents of La Porte County were cleaning up Tuesday after high winds caused widespread damage on Monday.

“An early evening thunderstorm traveled across La Porte County from the west to the east, leaving behind a path of destruction,” the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office says most of the damage was in the area north of U.S. 6, which runs south and east from Lake Station to the town of Westville, roughly 12 miles west of La Porte.

High winds toppled trees and power lines, snapped utility poles, and downed several large transmission towers in Scipio Township.

The National Weather Service Northern Indiana says it received multiple photos and videos of damage near the community of Pinhook, which is a few miles east of Westville.

“We can confirm that the transmission towers/powerlines that were downed was caused by straight-line winds from a microburst estimated to be 70-90 mph,” NWS Northern Indiana said on X.

A microburst is a “column of sinking air” in a thunderstorm that “can cause comparable, and in some cases, worse damage than some tornadoes produce,” according to the National Weather Service.