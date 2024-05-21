The Melanin in May festival kicks on its second food truck competition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Melanin in May festival will take place Saturday. The festival is comprised of roughly 150 black owned businesses throughout Indianapolis, with the purpose of coming together and uplifting Black excellence.

The festival will also feature live performers and an art walk from local artists.

Natasha Bledsoe, owner of ‘Tasty by Tasha’ food truck will be participating in this year’s Black Food Truck Battle Royale.

This is a judged competition that intends to crown the best Black owned food truck in Indianapolis. The winner will be announced on the day of the competition.

“Yeah, I’m excited. I wanted to try to get into the Melanin in May last year, but I actually had a different event going on,” Bledsoe said. “But I was able to make it in there this time. So, I’m excited. I have a special cooking up, but I’m not gonna indulge on what that is yet.”

Melanin in May will start at 11 a.m. and will take place at Community Alliance of The Far Eastside which is located at 8902 E. 38th Street. The event is free to the public.

For more information, please visit online.