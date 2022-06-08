Local

Golden Apple Grand Finale winner announced

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Wednesday is a big day for our 2021-22 Golden Apple Award winners.

All school year, we’ve taken your nominations and awarded one teacher per month, sharing their success stories and surprising them with in-class presentations. Each teacher won a golden trophy, $500 from sponsor partner Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lender, and a custom nomination video featuring their biggest fans.

News 8 will honor all nine of our Golden Apple Award winners with a grand finale news special at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. We invited all the teachers to the WISH-TV studios for a powerful recap of some of the best Golden Apple moments and to hear what they have planned for next school year.

However, it wouldn’t be a Golden Apple segment if it didn’t end in yet another surprise. We told the teachers about the special but didn’t say when or how we’d announce the Grand Finale Winner.

That moment happened on Daybreak Wednesday morning, when News 8’s Hanna Mordoh and the Golden Apple team surprised Ms. DaMeisha Fleming, from James Whitcomb Riley School 43 in Indianapolis, at her home.

Fleming will formally receive her award and $1,000 check Wednesday night during the Golden Apple Award Grand Finale special celebration.