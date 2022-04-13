Local

Gov. Holcomb announces timing on $125 automatic tax refund

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana officials have revealed when you can expect to get your automatic taxpayer refund.

Those who filed tax returns for 2020 and 2021 plus provided direct deposit information can expect the $125 refund to begin arriving in accounts in May, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office.

Those who are married and filed jointly can expect $250.

For people who didn’t provide direct deposit information or asked for an extension on this year’s tax return, you’ll have to wait a little longer.

Paper checks will be issued beginning in late July and continue through August.

You don’t have to take any action to get the refund and it is above and beyond any refund you may get after filing your 2021 returns.