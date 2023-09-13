Grand Park in Westfield to host first-ever collegiate pickleball tournament

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A grand event is coming to the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

The inaugural Pickleball Collegiate Championships and Midwest Open will be held from Jan. 3 – 7. The competition will feature college teams from around the country, playing for a grand prize of $50,000.

It will also include a tournament for pickleball players of all ages and skill levels.

Westfield Mayor Andy Cook spoke at the announcement on Tuesday, saying, “We are absolutely thrilled to introduce to Grand Park a sport that is taking the nation literally by storm.”

Registration for the big event opens Sept. 14.