Grand Park in Westfield to host first-ever collegiate pickleball tournament
Grand Park to host collegiate pickleball tournament
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A grand event is coming to the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.
The inaugural Pickleball Collegiate Championships and Midwest Open will be held from Jan. 3 – 7. The competition will feature college teams from around the country, playing for a grand prize of $50,000.
It will also include a tournament for pickleball players of all ages and skill levels.
Westfield Mayor Andy Cook spoke at the announcement on Tuesday, saying, “We are absolutely thrilled to introduce to Grand Park a sport that is taking the nation literally by storm.”
Registration for the big event opens Sept. 14.