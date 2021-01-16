Great Day TV: Overcoming COVID-19 concerns, issues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the times of the COVID crisis, we’ve all had to adjust our schedules, lifestyles and possibly even our jobs.

The host of Great Day TV, Patty Spitler, stopped by with her guest photographer Ed Stewart stopped by Daybreak Saturday.

Stewart is a good example of overcoming COVID-19 concerns.

He discussed how his whole job disappeared, what he did, what he learned about himself and advice he has for other people in the same position.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.