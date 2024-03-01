Search
Greenwood police: 4 officers resigned, 1 terminated after investigation

A patrol vehicle for the Greenwood Police Department. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — An internal investigation by the Greenwood Police Department led to four officers resigning and one officer being terminated.

In July 2023, the Greenwood Police Department conducted an internal investigation resulting from the alleged improper use of mobile data computers by five of its officers. According to a news release, The investigation revealed that these five officers on multiple occasions used their department-issued laptop computers to send messages containing “racial slurs, sexually explicit language, and pejorative comments about constitutionally protected classes of individuals.” As a result of these findings, four of the officers resigned and one officer was terminated.

In Oct. 2023, the Greenwood Police Department hired Dolan Consulting Group to conduct an independent, comprehensive study of the department’s traffic stops to determine if evidence existed that any race/ethnicity groups were treated in a disproportionally biased manner.

The Greenwood Police Department posted the results of the study on their website.

