Local

Greenwood woman killed in Texas plane crash

MARLIN, Texas (WISH) — An Indiana woman was killed in a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 27-year-old Cinnamon Franklin of Greenwood was killed in the crash along with 55-year-old Thomas Sands, Jr. of Sugar Land, Texas.

The pair were in a Cessna plane that crashed into a field around 12:40 east of the Marlin Airport. That’s near Waco and south of Dallas.

Franklin and Sands were pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board is underway.