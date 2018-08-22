Group of students speak out in support of Roncalli High School guidance counselor Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Students speak out in support of a Roncalli guidance counselor on Aug. 22, 2018. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A group of students spoke out Wednesday morning in support of a Roncalli High School guidance counselor.

Shelly Fitzgerald was placed on leave after it was discovered that she was in a same-sex marriage.

The students said they met with Archbishop Charles Thompson for about an hour.

The students are hoping to have the school's employment contract, which Fitzgerald signed, changed.

For more on this story, click on the video.