Halloween store brings spooky fun to Riley patients

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Halloween came early at Riley Hospital for Children, as kids spent part of Tuesday choosing costumes and playing.

Seasonal holiday store Spirit Halloween set up a special shop inside the hospital.

Patients got to visit the free shop and pick out a costume and other fun accessories. The store also set up areas for crafting, face painting and temporary tattoos.

A crew from Spirit Halloween also decorated part of the hospital.

“This is such a tremendous boost for our patients because not only does it remind them that the community is still thinking of them and wanting to give them a special treat, but then they go into their communities and they see the Spirit Halloween store, and they see Spirit collects donations for Riley’s Child Life Department. And they know it’s actually making an impact, what they’re doing in their community, at their local stores, to impact them when they’re here at the hospital,” said Melissa Sexton, a child life special events supervisor at Riley Hospital for Children.

Every patient in the hospital was eligible for a free costume during the event.