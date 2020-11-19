Hamilton County opens 1st roundabout in State Road 37 Improvement Project

A vehicle prepares to go through a ribbon during a caravan Nov. 19, 2020, for the opening of the 126th Street roundabout in Fishers that's part of the State Road 37 Improvement Project. (Photo Provided/Fishers Government)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A project to change intersections along State Road 37 in Fishers and Noblesville from stoplights to roundabouts opened its first roundabout Thursday at 126th Street.

At the new interchange, State Road 37 now travels under a roundabout, keeping traffic on the highway moving along as motorists on 126th Street navigate the roundabout. The interchanges are similar to ones in Carmel along Keystone Parkway. The final cost of the 126th Street project was $22,599,191.95.

Partners in the project include the governments of Fishers, Noblesville and Hamilton County, and the Indiana Department of Transportation. Officials had a caravan parade of vehicles to open the 126th Street roundabout.

Construction on the second raised interchange for the project is underway at 146th Street and State Road 37 in Noblesville. That interchange will maintain traffic lights on the raised interchange with unobstructed State Road 37 below it. It should be done in mid-2022.

Reconfiguration of the Fishers intersections at 131st, 135th and 141st St. are anticipated for 2022, according to the project’s website. No dates have been set for reconfiguring other Noblesville intersections.

In June, the Hamilton County Reporter reported the county commissioners presented a revised budget requiring an additional $42 million over the original $124 million spending plan for the entire State Road 37 improvement project. That change put the State Road 37 project’s estimated cost at $166 million, with $100 million contributed from the state, and the county and Fishers governments each paying an additional $21 million, the newspaper reported.

Statements

“It’s rewarding to see the hard work that has been done thus far and the magnitude of the improvements on SR 37 at this stage. This section will reduce congestion and streamline traffic flow, providing a safe intersection for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.” Fishers mayor Scott Fadenss