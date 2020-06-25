Hamilton County schools to start on schedule

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — All Hamilton County schools will be starting on their schedule for the fall semester.

Carmel Clay Schools, Hamilton Heights School Corporation, Hamilton Southeastern Schools, Noblesville Schools, Options Charter Schools, Sheridan Community Schools, St. Theodore Guerin High School and Westfield Washington Schools issued a joint announcement on Thursday morning.

In a release, the schools said they would be implementing these measures:

Providing flexible options to meet individual student needs, including both online and face-to-face learning.

Implementing daily screening/self-screening procedures for COVID-19 symptoms.

Asking students and staff to wear masks, at times.

Maximizing facility space with respect to social distancing, including lunch tables spaced out to the greatest extent possible.

Closing water fountains and maintaining water bottle fill stations.

Requiring students and staff to stay home when ill and creating separate spaces in school health clinics to address COVID-19 symptoms.

Transporting students with precautionary safety measures in place.

Enhancing student hygiene practices and building cleaning procedures.

Restricting visitors.

Training staff and students on COVID-19 safety measures.

Specific details from individual districts will be announced at a later date.

The announcement comes a day after all Marion County schools announced they would be starting on time for the fall semester.