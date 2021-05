Local

Holiday World drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated patrons

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WISH) — Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is dropping its mask mandate and social distancing rules for patrons who are fully vaccinated.

The amusement and water park made the announcement on Wednesday.

Patrons who have not gotten their vaccine are encouraged to follow the guidelines of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The park said every row on roller coaster trains will be full and patrons don’t have to wait in lines virtually this season.