Holiday World auctioning off first rides on Good Gravy! roller coaster

Good Gravy! Holiday World auctions first rides on new coaster

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WISH) — Thrill-seekers, get ready – a famous southern Indiana amusement park is hosting a charitable auction for the first rides on its newest rollercoaster.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is auctioning off the first rides for its newest gravy-boated themed rollercoaster, the aptly named Good Gravy!

Ride winners will not only receive two tickets to Holiday World for a future visit and honorary first-ride certificates, but they’ll also be giving back to charity.

The park says all proceeds raised in the auction will go toward North Spencer Community Action Center, which provides social services, as well as food, clothing, healthcare, and educational programs to Spencer County residents.

The auction goes live Wednesday and runs until April 19 at noon CDT.

Good Gravy!’s maiden voyage was set for May 3.