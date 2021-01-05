Hoosiers buy lottery tickets ahead of jumbo jackpots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – People are starting the new year with the hope to win big. Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have jumped to more than $400 million.

Photo of the lottery jackpot. (Provided Photo/Hoosier Lottery)

As of Tuesday morning, Mega Millions was up to $432 million with the next drawing happening on Tuesday night. Powerball is being picked Wednesday night and has also jumped to $410 million.

“They are selling hope by $400 million dollars worth,” said Brian Mayes in Indianapolis. He bought his lottery tickets on Monday and said the pandemic makes him even more eager to win.

Photo of lottery. (Provided Photo/Hoosier Lottery)

“Makes wanting to win even more. I would love to hit. It would help change the way things are. I wouldn’t have to worry about who or what company has materials, I am a sub-contractor, so it dampens it down. And if I had more money, I wouldn’t care what company has the material I would be on a beach somewhere,” said Mayes.

Other people, such as Victoria Knox in Indianapolis, said they don’t usually gamble but are taking a chance now because the jackpots are so big and it is nice to dream.

Trending Headlines

With the pandemic and a new year, Hoosiers are flocking to buy lottery tickets. For people who typically play the lottery, the economic climate didn’t change that, but some people said they need the money now more than ever.

“I usually don’t, I mean last time the jackpot was huge I did, but I am hoping I win today. That is why I bought them today. I was like how am I going to win if I don’t try?” said Knox.

If people play the Mega Millions, the odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350 chance. The odds get slightly better to win a $1 million at 1 in 12,607,306. It is a 1 in 931,001 chance to bring home a $10,000 prize.