Hoosiers helping Honduras Hurricane victims, asking for donations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of Indianapolis women are looking to help Honduras after tropical storm ETA pummeled the country as a major Category 4 hurricane late last week.

Ligia Matousek, Georgina Thiebaud, Steffi Rivera and Maria Sandoval all have family or friends living in Honduras and wanted to help the thousands of people hit hard by the storm. They started gathering donations that will be given directly to the Ruth Paz Foundation.

Courtesy: Georgina Thiebaud & Disaster Relief Fund

The group created a GoFundMe page in response.

“While these events are out of our control, a group of Hondurans currently living in Indianapolis, US have decided to unite forces and gather donations that will be sent to Honduras to help those in need,” the page reads. “These donations will be donated directly to Ruth Paz Foundation, a local and well-established charity organization located in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Such organization will work locally to personally distribute the donations for us to those most in need.”

They are asking for the following donations:

Blankets, bed sheets

Mattresses

Clothes & shoes (all ages)

Diapers

Canned food

Powdered milk/baby formula

Face masks

Hand sanitizer

Personal hygiene items

Medicine (cold remedy, Tylenol, ibuprofen, anti-fungal creams)

Donations can be dropped off now through Sunday, November 15 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

El Sabor Catracho Indianapolis

8015 Pendleton Pike Suite P

Indianapolis, IN 46226

Prestige Beauty School

8015 Pendleton Pike Suite S

Indianapolis, IN 46226



The women said the money donated will be used to buy as much food and medicine as possible. All of the donations will be sent in the shipping container leaving on Monday, November 16th. Evidence of purchases for donation will be posted to the GoFundMe for absolute transparency.