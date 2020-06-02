How you can help Indianapolis workers with downtown cleanup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is making progress in cleaning up downtown after riots amid protests left damage over the weekend.

More than 100 workers have been helping get downtown looking back to normal while working extra hours.

“Sidewalk sweeping, some sign replacement, street sweeping and litter cleanup — and that’s mostly been completed, so all that we are still kind of working on is the minimal work in the right of way and some graffiti abatement,” said DPW spokesperson Hannah Scott.

However graffiti still remains in the area and is creating an eyesore in the community. The state has its own crews cleaning up on state properties that include Monument Circle and the Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

DPW plans to be finished by the end of the week, and the department has suggested ways volunteers can help.

“We want to keep the cleanup of downtown internal to kind of help with consistency of the cleanup and to keep track of the work that’s been completed so far,” Scott said.

The department is asking people to contact Keep Indianapolis Beautiful to keep other communities looking their best.

Downtown Indy is also looking for volunteers in addition to monetary donations to assist with the cleanup efforts.