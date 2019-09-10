IACS out of space for cats, offers free adoptions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is offering free adoptions after running out of space for cats in the shelter.

The shelter on Monday said it had 189 cats with more scheduled to be surrendered in the coming days.

“We’re seeing a lot of litters, mama cats and their kittens as strays or as owner surrenders just because people don’t realize the importance of spaying or neutering their animals. Then you wind up with kittens or too many cats to take care of,” said Brandi Pahl with IACS.

If you’re thinking about adopting, it’s free this week for cats and dogs.

The shelter, at 2600 S. Harding St., is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It is closed on Wednesdays.

If you’d like to donate to the shelter, find a supply wish list here.