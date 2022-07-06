Local

IACS plans free vaccine clinic to lower parvo cases in dogs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is encouraging pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated against canine parvovirus after seeing an increase in positive cases at the shelter. IndyCARES will be holding a free parvo vaccine clinic for dogs who are 6 weeks or older.

The free drive-thru clinic is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwin Center Parking Lot on 3935 W. Mooresville Road. Those in attendance are advised to enter the parking lot through Foltz Street.

Dogs must be on a leash and no appointment is necessary.

The virus is usually passed in stools and can last in the environment for more than a year under the right conditions. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), lethargy, pain, dehydration, sepsis, and death. With this being a viral disease, there is no cure.

Five dogs have tested positive at IACS’s intake door since Sunday. These dogs never came into the shelter and were not around any of the dogs in the kennels. IndyCARES provided vouchers to help pay for the treatment for the infected dogs, and they were able to stay with their owners.

There are inexpensive alternatives for those unable to attend the free clinic. They’re available at the IndyHumane website, FACE Low-Cost Clinic website, and the West Michigan Street Vet Clinic website.