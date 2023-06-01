IBE and Pacers Sports & Entertainment partner ahead of 2024 NBA All-Star weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Black Expo and Pacers Sports and Entertainment are putting on events around Indianapolis to highlight available opportunities during the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend set to be hosted by the city.

IBE’s 2023 Summer Celebration will run from July 6 to July 16.

In the 10 days, PS&E and IBE will work together on both the business and celebration side.

PS&E will participate in IBE’s business conference workshop centered on communicating available opportunities to local business owners during the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend. PS&E will also promote the weekend during a free outdoor concert and will sponsor IBE’s All-White Affair concert.

“Indiana Black Expo has been one of Indiana’s key organizations for more than five decades, elevating the voices of African American Hoosiers and attracting thousands of visitors to our capital city each year,” Rick Fuson, PS&E chief executive officer, said. “We have been a long-time partner of the Summer Celebration, and with the All-White Affair coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, we are excited to make this a true All-Star Celebration in advance of next year’s game!”

IBE 2023 Summer Celebration events

July 10, 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Delta Faucet Business Conference

The conference, titled “Strengthening Your Opportunities Through Capacity Building and Contract Negotiations,” will include a panel discussion on capacity building, partnership, and contract negotiation. The discussion plans to provide practical advice on ways businesses can enhance their capacity and contract negotiations ahead of the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend.

July 14, 11 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: PS&E Corporate Luncheon

Pacers player George Hill will receive the Excellence in Sports award.

July 14, 6 p.m.: Music Heritage Festival Outdoor Concert

The free concerts will include acts from The O’Jays, Stephanie Mills, El Debarge and Howard Hewett.

July 15, 10 p.m.: IBE All-White Affair Concert presented by PS&E

The All-White Affair concert will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The concert will feature Juvenile, 112and DJ Kid Capri. Tickets are being sold on Ticketmaster.com.