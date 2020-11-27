Local

IFD investigating cause of church fire

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to a church fire on Thursday night.

Crews were dispatched just after 11 p.m. on Thursday to Greater Zion Fellowship Community Church in the 2400 block of North Harding Street.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire. Firefighters said two walls collapsed by 11:40 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. ATF will assist.

Church services have been conducted online since June. IFD said the church has been under renovation and no one has been inside the church since Nov. 21.

