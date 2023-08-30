Search
IMPD: At least 1 killed in Irvington crash

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal crash that happened just before noon Wednesday in Irvington.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a vehicle crash involving an inverted vehicle near the 5700 block of Greenfield Avenue, just east of South Ritter Avenue and Brookville Road in a residential area.

IMPD has confirmed at least one fatality.

Traffic is expected to be slow in the area for several hours, IMPD says. Driver and pedestrians were advised to seek alternative routes.

