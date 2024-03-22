IMPD: At least one dead in crash at 46th and Emerson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal crash early Friday morning on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Police Department officers responded to a report of a serious injury crash at the intersection of 46th Street and Emerson Avenue just after 5 a.m.

Police say the crash involved two vehicles, one being a pickup truck. A traffic pole at the scene was damaged during the crash.

IMPD says there is at least one confirmed fatality.

Traffic will be impacted for several hours until the investigation is complete. Drivers were asked to seek an alternate route.