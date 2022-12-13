Local

IMPD: Downtown stabbing leaves 1 injured, 1 in custody

An IMPD patrol car at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis in fall 2022. (WISH Photo from Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was in the hospital and a second was being held by investigators after a stabbing Monday night in downtown Indianapolis, police said.

Just before midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person stabbed in the area of South Meridian Street and Jackson Place. That’s just south of Georgia Street, across from Tiki Bob’s and a Homewood Suites hotel.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in stable condition, IMPD said in a statement.

According to a police report, the stabbing happened after two men got into an argument. The police report describes the victim’s injuries as “minor.”

A man was detained after the stabbing and arrested on an unrelated warrant, according to IMPD.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD.