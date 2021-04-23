Local

IMPD investigating fatal crash involving officer on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An investigation into a deadly crash is underway on the city’s southeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of South Shadeland Avenue around 5:45 for a report of a crash with personal injury.

Police have confirmed an an off-duty IMPD officer was involved in the fatal crash.

The officer was traveling south bound on Shadeland Avenue when the pickup, headed north on Shadeland, crossed the center line which led to the collision.

Two people were in the truck at the time of the crash. The driver of truck was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was transported to the hospital. A condition for the passenger was not immediately provided.

The IMPD officer is awake and breathing at the hospital.