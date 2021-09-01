Local

1 dead after IMPD involved in shooting on east side; no officers hurt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police were involved in a fatal shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says officers were tracking a homicide suspect who was wanted on a warrant near North Ritter Avenue and East 21st Street. IMPD has said the suspect was armed. Police have not said if the suspect pointed a weapon at officers.

The suspect was struck and declared deceased on the scene.

IMPD said no officers were injured.

IMPD has not released the name of the deceased or the officer involved.

News 8 has a crew on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.