IMPD: Man in critical condition after hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday night after he was hit by a vehicle on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Just after 10 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a person struck in the 4400 block of North Shadeland Avenue, just south of East 46th Street near Lawrence.

Officers arrived and found the man in the street. He had been hit by a vehicle that was no longer on the scene, according to IMPD Public Information Officer Lt. Shane Foley.

Investigators believe the man was walking in the middle of Shadeland Avenue when he was hit, Foley says.

Police did not have any information on the vehicle that hit the man and were looking for possible witnesses.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD.