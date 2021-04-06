Local

IMPD searching for missing man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing man.

IMPD is looking for 40-year-old Victor Johnson.

Police say he was last seen on April 1 near the intersection of New York and Bancroft streets.

IMPD says Johnson suffers from seizures that cause memory loss. He may be in need of medical attention.

Johnson is 6’4″ and 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317-327-6160 or 911.