IMPD seeks help to find 63-year-old woman last seen on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a 63-year-old woman missing since Thursday morning.

Linda Davis suffers from memory issues. She was last seen about 10 a.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Lickridge Lane. She had left her apartment in the area southeast of the I-465 and I-65 interchange on the city’s southeast side for an appointment. She left in a silver 2006 Chevrolet Impala car with Indiana license plate ETT975.

Davis was described as 5 feet and 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to assess her mental status and contact the IMPD missing persons unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477, or to call 911.