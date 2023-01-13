Local

IMPD seeks help to find 34-year-old man who may need medical aid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a missing 34-year-old man who may need medical attention.

Sean Harp was described as 5 feet 9 inches and 219 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Sean was last seen on Jan. 3 in the 1300 block of North Bolton Avenue. Police say Sean suffers from several mental health issues and may need medical aid.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the IMPD missing persons’ unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.