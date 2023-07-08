IMPD to hand out free backpacks, school supplies

Update: IMPD Southwest District says the backpack handout will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southwest District will be handing out backpacks with free school supplies to Indianapolis students Saturday morning.

The handout will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and take place at the Allison Transmission Innovation Center at 10th Street and Cossell Road in Speedway.

Police say students in kindergarten through the 8th grade can come to get free backpacks, but the child must be present to receive the backpack.

The backpacks will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.