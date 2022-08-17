Local

IMPD: Woman injured in break-in attempt on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was injured early Wednesday in a break-in attempt on the city’s northeast side.

Shortly before 2 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a home on East 21st Street and found the injured woman.

The woman told investigators her ex-boyfriend tried to break into the house and fired at least one shot inside.

Police at the scene tell News 8 that they believe the shot hit a tiled floor, causing a shard of tile to fly up and hit the woman.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has surveillance footage of the incident was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

IMPD investigating two other overnight shootings

Police were also investigating two other overnight shootings.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Kentucky and Hanna Avenues and found a man who had been shot. The man was awake and breathing when transported to a hospital, according to IMPD.

At around 4 a.m., IMPD found a man shot in the 1100 block of Centennial Street. That’s near the intersection of 10th Street and Tibbs Avenue on the city’s near-west side. IMPD says the man was awake and breathing.

Police did not share any information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.