Local

IMPD: Woman who led officers on chase ‘doesn’t know how to drive’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The woman who led police on a chase Tuesday morning on I-465 doesn’t know how to drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 5 a.m., IMPD officers noticed a vehicle stopped in the middle of eastbound I-465 just east of Harding Street.

When the officers turned on their lights and went to investigate, the vehicle took off.

Officers thought the driver was impaired and started a pursuit, says IMPD.

The chase ended when the vehicle stopped on eastbound I-465 near the Emerson Avenue exit. One person, a woman, was inside.

IMPD says the woman was not impaired.

“She recently moved to Indiana, doesn’t have a valid driver’s license, and doesn’t know how to drive,” IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris tells News 8.

The woman was not arrested but her vehicle was towed, according to IMPD.

The chase and investigation led police to briefly block several lanes of eastbound I-465. All lanes of the interstate have since reopened.