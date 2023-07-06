Calendar of events: Indiana Black Expo’s 52nd Summer Celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration is set to kick off Thursday.

The 10-day event is dedicated to honoring and celebrating the city’s Black history, culture, and business.

The festivities will commence with a special Ecumenical Service hosted by Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church downtown, a long-standing tradition that starts things off on a high note. This service symbolizes IBE’s rich legacy and long-standing commitment to the community. Organizers hope to uplift one another through gospel music, spirituals, and prayer. The service will start at 7 pm.

There are dozens of events, but here are a few to look out for: Friday is the Summer Nights Film Series featuring ‘Hidden Figures’ and ‘Black Panther’ at Newfields.

Over the weekend, IBE will host a panel discussion with producers and directors of the documentary series Hidden Colors.’

Next week IBE will move to the Indiana Convention Center for its annual two-day Business Conference. The conference offers workshops and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs in the community.

Other events to follow will include an Education Conference, the Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair, and the much-anticipated Summer Celebration Outdoor Concert are among the upcoming events to look forward to.

Alice Watson, president and CEO of the Indiana Black Expo, emphasized the intentionality of IBE’s activities, stating, “We’re not just a party organization; everything we do is intentional. All our events’ the Education Conference, the Business Conference, the Youth Leadership Summit, and the Black Film Festival, are designed to offer unique opportunities that cannot be found anywhere else in the country. We encourage the community to take advantage of what we offer throughout the year.”

All of the summer celebration’s programming and events are free, including the concert. Seating is limited, and VIP tickets are available for purchase.