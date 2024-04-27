Indiana Grown: Garcia’s Gardens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Daniel Garcia with Garcia’s Gardens joins News 8 at Daybreak.

The garden is a small urban farm on the east side of Indianapolis, focused on providing central Indiana with delicious organic produce to the community.

Daniel has been in business since 2015 and says products from his farm are purely chemical-free.

“We’ve got some garlic chives. They are very popular – they look like chives and taste like garlic. We also have fresh cilantro which goes great with salsa and tomatoes,” Daniel said.

10-year-old Lula Garcia also joined her dad on Daybreak. She told News 8 loves to work with her dad and shared some gardening tips.

“Make sure to wear a hat and sunscreen and read your seed package before you plant your seeds Also, make sure you bring out your water bottle and always have fun while you are gardening,” she said.

Daniel says it’s nice having the kids to keep him company while working in the garden. “It’s really nice to have them work on the farm. I never want to make them work – only if they want to work,” he said.

The Garcia’s will be at Saturday’s Broad Ripple farmer’s market located at the Glendale Town Center at 2615 E. 62nd St. in Indianapolis.

The family will also be selling radishes, thyme, and basil, along with other produce.

For the rest of the summer, Garcia’s Garden will be at the Binford Famers Market every Sunday.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.