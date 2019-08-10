Indiana Grown: Indiana Farm Bureau

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week Isabella Chism with the Indiana Farm Bureau stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the variety of foods the organization brings to consumers.

Chism also said the organization will be setting up shop at the Indiana State Fair next week to showcase the different foods farmers grow and produce across the state.

The organization will be hosting Taste From Indiana Farms at the fairgrounds Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click the video to learn more about the Indiana Farm Bureau.