Indiana Senate unveils district map proposal

by: Adam Staten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The state senate unveiled its proposed redistricting map Tuesday morning.

Senate leaders claim its keeps communities together.

They say fewer counties will be split by different districts.

They also say 96% of all townships and 92% of cities and towns are intact and not split between districts.

The next steps are a public meeting to get input, which is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27.

The Indiana Senate is scheduled to vote on Sept. 30.

The House could then hold a final vote on all maps as early as Oct. 1.

