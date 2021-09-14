Politics

Indiana redistricting plan secures suburban district for GOP

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, then Indiana 5th Congressional District Republican candidate Victoria Spartz speaks during a meet and greet with voters in Zionsville, Ind., Indiana Republicans will show next week just how far they'll go in pushing their political control over redrawing the state's congressional districts. The big question is whether they will focus on shoring up the suburban Indianapolis district that Spartz narrowly kept in Republican hands last year to maintain their 7-2 control of Indiana's U.S. House delegation. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican redistricting plan shores up a suburban Indianapolis district for the GOP while leaving a potentially targeted Democratic district in northwestern Indiana intact.

The proposal for new congressional districts released Tuesday shifts the northern tier of Democratic-leaning Marion County from the district now held by Republican Rep. Victora Spartz to that of Indianapolis Democratic Rep. Andre Carson.

That move will boost Spartz as she lost badly in Marion County in last year’s election even as she won by an overall 50%-46% margin.

The Republican plan doesn’t change the district along Lake Michigan much from the one Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan won last year.