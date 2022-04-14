Local

Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 15-year-old girl missing from Greenwood

UPDATE: The Indiana Silver Alert for 15-year-old Megan Yaste was canceled by Indiana State Police shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday.

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenwood Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Megan Yaste.

Yaste was last seen Wednesday just before 11 a.m. wearing a green sweatshirt, plaid pajama pants, and black shoes.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. Yaste is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 100 pounds.

Police believe she is in extreme danger and needs medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are advised to contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336.