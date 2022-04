Local

Indiana State Police say hacker sent now-deleted ‘poo poo head’ tweet

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No Twitter account is truly safe from hackers…not even an account run by the Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police say their official Twitter account was hacked Saturday afternoon, leading to a bizarre Tweet being sent out just before 3 p.m.

State Police quickly noticed the tweet, deleted it, and sent out a follow-up message placing the blame on hackers.

Anyone who sees any suspicious behavior on the official State Police account is asked to notify ISP.