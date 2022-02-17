Local

IACS moves to emergency intake status; all surrendered animals will be at high risk for euthanasia

by: Aleah Hordges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IASC) said it is moving to emergency intake status and that all surrendered animals will be at high risk for euthanasia.

The shelter mentioned it’s the answer to staffing shortages and a lack of room.

IASC encourages anyone who finds a lost pet to attempt to locate the owner before calling the shelter.

It suggests that if you can’t adopt to foster an animal, post pictures on Indy Lost Pet Alert and other social media sites, sign up to be a volunteer, make a donation, and take found pets to a vet or shelter to check for a microchip.

