Indianapolis Zoo asking for help to name new giraffe calf

The Indianapolis Zoo announced the birth of a new giraffe. (Indianapolis Zoo Public Relations)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo is asking for help naming their newest addition.

The zoo launched a poll on Facebook to help choose a name for their new giraffe calf. Kita, 3, gave birth to the baby boy earlier this month. The giraffe calf is 6-feet tall, 137-pounds.

The zoo has narrowed it down to three choices:

  • Kendi, an African name that means “loved one”
  • Tumaini, which is a Swahili word meaning “hope”
  • Zane, an African name that means “noble”

The poll runs through Monday, December 7.

The new arrival is the Indianapolis Zoo’s fifth giraffe.

