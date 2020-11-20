Indianapolis Zoo asking for help to name new giraffe calf

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo is asking for help naming their newest addition.
The zoo launched a poll on Facebook to help choose a name for their new giraffe calf. Kita, 3, gave birth to the baby boy earlier this month. The giraffe calf is 6-feet tall, 137-pounds.
Indianapolis Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
The zoo has narrowed it down to three choices:
- Kendi, an African name that means “loved one”
- Tumaini, which is a Swahili word meaning “hope”
- Zane, an African name that means “noble”
The poll runs through Monday, December 7.
The new arrival is the Indianapolis Zoo’s fifth giraffe.
