Indy 500 balloon launch tradition on hold indefinitely

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 27: Balloons are released behind the pagoda prior to the start of the Indianapolis 500 on May 27, 2018, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
by: Sam Faletic
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis 500 tradition will stay grounded.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway says that it will not release balloons on race day.

The tradition dates back to 1947 but has not happened for the last two years.

The pandemic first prompted the pause and calls have grown to permanently end it by people concerned about its environmental impact.

A statement from the track says:

“The primary objective of our pre-race show is to bring people together as we honor our military heroes, celebrate sporting excellence, and build the excitement and anticipation level as we prepare for the command to start engines.

While we understand the historical connection of the balloon release to many of our fans, we have paused it for now and will continue to evaluate the best opportunities to celebrate our event’s unique legacy and traditions moving forward.”

