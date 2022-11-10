Local

Indy Animal Care Services looking for volunteers

A kitten peers out from behind the metal bars of an enclosure. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is asking for volunteers to help care for animals at the shelter.

The shelter budgets for 21 senior animal care technician positions. Right now, eight of those positions are filled, meaning the shelter is operating at a 38% staff capacity.

Volunteers help clean kennels, feed, walk, water and monitor the health and behavior of the animals.

“Volunteers are required to complete eight scheduled hours per month. The amount of training varies depending on the areas you are interested in helping with. Cleaning kennels only requires two hours of training and the hours we are needing the most help are 9:30a-3p on the weekends. However, we will gladly accept help whenever someone can volunteer,” the shelter said in a Thursday statement.

If you are interested in volunteering, click here to apply.