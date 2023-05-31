Indy Eleven’s new park set to break ground Wednesday

The Indy Eleven soccer organization and Keystone Group announced Feb. 17, 2023, their May groundbreaking plans for Eleven Park. (Provided Image/Indy Eleven and Keystone Group)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eleven Park, the Indy Eleven soccer organization and Keystone group’s new stadium, is set to break ground Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The park will be along the east shore of the White River between West Washington Street and Kentucky Avenue.

The project is set to have:

20,000 seats

Over 600 apartments

205,000 square feet of office space

Over 197,000 square feet for retail space and restaurants

A hotel

Public plazas with green space

Public parking garages

Gov. Eric Holcomb, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, and Ersal Ozdemir, chairman and founder of Keystone Group and Indy Eleven, will join other state and local leaders for the event.