Indy Eleven’s new park set to break ground Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eleven Park, the Indy Eleven soccer organization and Keystone group’s new stadium, is set to break ground Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The park will be along the east shore of the White River between West Washington Street and Kentucky Avenue.
The project is set to have:
- 20,000 seats
- Over 600 apartments
- 205,000 square feet of office space
- Over 197,000 square feet for retail space and restaurants
- A hotel
- Public plazas with green space
- Public parking garages
Gov. Eric Holcomb, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, and Ersal Ozdemir, chairman and founder of Keystone Group and Indy Eleven, will join other state and local leaders for the event.