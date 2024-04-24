Arson investigation underway after IndyGo bus catches fire at 38th and Meridian

An IndyGo bus caught fire Wednesday morning near Crown Hill Cemetery, sending smoke billowing into the sky and snarling traffic in the area. (WISH Photo/Colin Baillie)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire that engulfed an IndyGo bus Wednesday morning on the city’s near-north side may have been intentionally set, transit officials told News 8.

A video shared on social media around 7:15 a.m. showed a burning bus parked next to the station at Meridian and 38th streets, just east of Crown Hill Cemetery.

“All passengers on board were safely evacuated thanks to the quick actions of the bus driver,” Carrie Black, director of communications for IndyGo, told News 8.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded and put the fire out. The bus appeared to be totally destroyed.

“Early eyewitness reports suggest a passenger started the fire,” Black confirmed to News 8.

IMPD says one person has been detained but no arrests have been made.

Detour information

The 38th Street station is currently closed and the Red Line is on detour around that area.

IndyGo encourages riders to use the MyStop app to plan their trips around the detour.

News 8 has a crew at the scene. This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.