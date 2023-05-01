IndyHumane lowers adoption fees for national ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based animal shelter IndyHumane announced Monday plans to take part in a national event geared to make adoption more affordable for all.

The Spring National “Empty the Shelters” event, started by the BISSELL Pet Foundation, calls for a nationwide adoption event to relieve the stress of overburdened shelters across the United States.

From May 1 – 15, Bissell, in partnership with Dogtopia, will sponsor adoption fees of $50 or less at shelters across the nation, including IndyHumane. More than 350 organizations across the country are participating in the event.

Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, says the organization is thrilled to host this event.

“This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing surrenders due to the housing crisis. With Dogtopia’s partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event,” Bissell said in a statement.

Chief Executive Officer of IndyHumane, Donna Casamento, shares Bissell’s excitement. “Our shelter is already bursting with so many amazing pets and the busy summer months haven’t even begun. We are ready to make some great matches during this event,” Casamento said in a release.

The “Empty the Shelters” event was started in 2016, and since then has helped almost 140,000 pets find their forever homes.

To learn more about the shelter’s adoption event, visit their website.