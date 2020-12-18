IPS hosts holiday parade for students with cookies, hot cocoa

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools is trying to safely get students into the holiday spirit.

Staff at Robert Lee Frost Elementary School put together “The Lights, Cookies and Cocoa Parade” for students.

Kids came through the parking lot to get sweet treats and hot chocolate.

The school’s principal said it’s a nice chance for students to be reunited with their teachers.

“We expect some cars to be decorated for the parade, but mostly they’re excited to see their teachers,” said Tina Foster, Principal of Robert Lee Frost Elementary School. “They’ve seen them for the last couple weeks on the computer, but they really wanted to see them in person.”

Trending Headlines

School leaders said they hope this event helps make up for some of the other ones they’ve had to cancel because of the pandemic.