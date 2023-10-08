Israeli mayor who visited Indianapolis killed in surprise Hamas attacks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ophir Lipstein was killed by Hamas terrorists in his home Saturday.

Lipstein was the mayor of a town called Sha’ar Hanegev. In August, he visited Indianapolis and met with Indiana Governor Holcomb, members of the legislature, and the Jewish community of Indianapolis.

“Hamas terrorists entered his home and to protect his home, he was killed. So, this is very personal to us. As a matter of fact, we received a note from the governor, who was friends with him,” said Helen Kurlander Goldstein.

Goldstein is President of the Board of Directors for the Jewish Federation of Indianapolis. Her son is also in Israel and he escaped the attacks.

“My son lives in Tel Aviv. Tonight, he’s spending the night in a bomb shelter. He moved from Tel Aviv further inland because of the amount of rocket attacks that have occurred that are taking place in Tel Aviv,” said Goldstein.

Kurlander Goldstein is asking every Hoosier, regardless of background, to support Israel by praying at their respective religious services Sunday.

“I think everyone here is in shock. This happened so quickly. The Israelis weren’t prepared. Of course, we weren’t prepared.”

Donations for victims of the attacks be made at Jewishindianapolis.org.